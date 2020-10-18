Iran announces termination of UN arms embargo

TEHRAN – In an official statement on Sunday, the Foreign Ministry announced the termination of a UN arms embargo on Iran in defiance of the United States’ failed efforts to extend the embargo.

“Today is a momentous day for the international community, which in defiance of the U.S. regime’s efforts, has protected UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),” the Foreign Ministry stated.

“As of today [October 18, 2020], all restrictions on the transfer of arms, related activities and financial services to and from the Islamic Republic of Iran, and all prohibitions regarding the entry into or transit through territories of the United Nations Member States previously imposed on a number of Iranian citizens and military officials, are all automatically terminated,” the ministry added.

"As of today, all restrictions on the transfer of arms, related activities and financial services to and from the Islamic Republic of Iran, and all prohibitions regarding the entry into or transit through territories of the United Nations Member States previously imposed on a number of Iranian citizens and military officials, are all automatically terminated," Iran's Foreign Ministry declared. It also emphasized that in one of the JCPOA's innovations, the definitive and unconditional termination of arms restrictions and travel bans requires no new resolution, nor does it require any statement or any other measure by the Security Council.

The JCPOA, endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, was signed between Iran, the United States, Britain, Germany, France, the European Union, Russia, and China on July 14, 2018. However, U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned the deal on May 8, 2018 in pursuit of what it called the “maximum pressure” policy against Iran.

The U.S. has made tremendous efforts, from submitting a draft resolution to the UN Security Council calling for the extension of the arms embargo to triggering a controversial mechanism within the JCPOA, to make sure that the UN Arms restrictions on Iran will not be lifted. But all U.S. efforts in this regard have faced firm opposition from the international community. All JCPOA parties along with thirteen of the 15-member UN Security Council have said the U.S. had no legal authority to extend the arms embargo on Iran.

According to the Foreign Ministry statement, from now on, the Islamic Republic of Iran may procure any necessary arms and equipment from any source without any legal restrictions and solely based on its defensive needs, and may also export defensive armaments based on its own policies

“At the same time, Iran’s defense doctrine is premised on strong reliance on its people and indigenous capabilities. Ever since the eight-year imposed war on Iran by Saddam Hussein’s regime—during which the Iranian people were victims of sophisticated and lethal weapons provided to Saddam by the West while Iran was deprived of procuring even the most basic defensive weaponry—the Islamic Republic of Iran has provided for its defensive needs through indigenous capacities and capabilities,” the statement read.

It also urged the United States to abandon its destructive approach toward Resolution 2231, return to full compliance with its commitments under the United Nations Charter, stop violating international law and ignoring international order, and cease further destabilization in West Asia.

“It is evident that any measure against the provisions of UNSC Resolution 2231—particularly paragraph 1 and its defined timetables—will amount to a material breach of the resolution and the purposes of the JCPOA. In that event, the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to take any necessary countermeasures to secure its national interests,”

it added.

‘Momentous day for the international community’

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also called Iran’s normalization of defense cooperation with the world as a victory for multilateralism.

"Today's normalization of Iran’s defense cooperation with the world is a win for the cause of multilateralism and peace and security in our region," Zarif said on Twitter.

Calling this "a momentous day for the international community," Zarif said the world has defied "malign U.S. efforts" to protect the Security Council resolution and the nuclear deal.

Yet, Iran reiterated long-held principle that "unconventional arms, weapons of mass destruction…. have no place in Iran's defense doctrine."

Iran to have legitimate arms trade with other states: mission to UN

Iran’s mission to the United Nation also announced that Iran, as a responsible member of the international community, will have legitimate trade with other states including in arms trade as of Sunday.

“As a responsible member of the international community, the Islamic Republic of Iran engages in legitimate trade—in accordance with international law and on the basis of its national interests—with other countries, including in the realm of the arms trade,” the mission said in a Sunday statement.

The mission emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always maintained that all sanctions and restrictive measures introduced and applied against the people of Iran have been baseless, unjust and unlawful.

“During the last few months, the United States had attempted, in violation of resolution 2231, to impose a new arms embargo on Iran to no avail, as the Security Council has rejected illegal U.S. move,” the statement said, adding, “The U.S. unlawful attempt to reinstate terminated Security Council resolutions against Iran also failed when 13 members and three consecutive Presidents of the Council rejected the U.S.’s claim that it was eligible to invoke OP 11 of resolution 2231, and considered said claimed eligibility null and void.”

