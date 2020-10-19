Iran no longer needs UNSC permission for arms trade: envoy

TEHRAN – As of mid-October, Iran’s arms trade will no longer be subject to prior permission from the United Nations Security Council, Iran’s Ambassador to the UN said on Sunday.

“5 years after Adoption Day of JCPOA—& in accordance with UNSCR 2231—illegal arms restrictions on Iran are now terminated,” Majid Takht Ravanchi said in a tweet.

The ambassador added, “As of today, Iran's arms trade needs no prior consent from UNSC. The U.S. tried to prevent this but it failed, as the UNSC rejected all US efforts.”

Also on Sunday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that as of October 18, all restrictions on the transfer of arms, related activities and financial services to and from Iran, and all prohibitions regarding the entry into or transit through territories of the UN Member States previously imposed on a number of Iranian citizens and military officials, are all automatically terminated.

Before the expiration of the UN arms embargo, Iran was subject to a special licensing process that required Iran to obtain permission from the Security Council for engaging in the arms trade. This process has now expired based on the provisions of UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

SM/PA

