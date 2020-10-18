Construction of Kish-Bandar Aftab gas pipeline completed

TEHRAN – The construction of an 18-kilometer (km) gas pipeline from Iran’s southern Kish Island to Bandar Aftab has been completed, according to the Operator of Kish Gas Field’s Development Project Abdollah Mehrabi.

As reported by the Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) portal, this project, which is the country’s longest underwater gas transmission line, will transfer gas from Kish Gas field to the Kish Island power plants through a 32-inch pipeline.

The first part of this pipeline, with a length of 2.2 km, was laid using the shore pulling method in the Iranian calendar month of Mordad (July 22-August 21) and the second phase of the operations began on October 3 using the pipe layer vessel C-Master, Mehrabi explained.

The official pointed to the restrictions created by the outbreak of the coronavirus and the implementation of safety measures by the workforce, saying: “Both phases of the project, including the 16-kilometer using the vessel and the shore pulling phase from the coast of Garzeh, were completed a week earlier than scheduled despite the restrictions.”

According to Mehrabi, the purpose of this project is to send gas to Kish Island gas power plants.

“The Kish Island gas supply pipeline project will be derived from the seventh national line in the north of Bastak city in the southern Hormozgan province and will lead to Kish Island gas power plants,” the official had previously said.

Engineering studies, the supply of goods, and the implementation of piping and cabling of the mentioned project have been carried out by Iranian Offshore Engineering and Construction Company (IOECC) as the contractor of the project.

Located below Kish Island in the Persian Gulf, Iran, Kish Gas Field has been under development since 2012.

The field was discovered in 2006 by the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and is the world's fifth-biggest offshore gas field.

The field is being developed by Iranian Pars Oil and Gas Company.

EF/MA