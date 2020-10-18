Austrian Embassy holds mountaineering workshop in Tehran

TEHRAN – The Austrian Embassy in Tehran in cooperation with the Mountaineering and Sport Climbing Federation will hold a mountaineering training workshop concurrent with the national physical education and sports week.

Iranians celebrate physical education and sports week each year on October 18-23, and the first day of the week is called physical education day, which aims at familiarizing the society with the importance and effects of sports in individual and social life, the spread and development of sports at home.

Several programs will be held in the districts of Tehran in full compliance with the health protocols, Amir Mohseni, director of Tehran Municipality’s Sports Organization, said on Sunday.

Cycling tours, computer game leagues, Rubik's intellectual games festival, father-son rowing competitions, mother-daughter darts shooting competitions, women's stair climbing record, friendly soccer are among the programs to be held, he explained.

Referring to the ‘Car-Free Tuesdays’ campaign in Tehran, he said that the campaign will be held this week with a number of ministers, the mayor of Tehran, and city managers in attendance.

The campaign kicked off in 2016 by NGOs aiming to decrease the number of private cars in cities, hence mitigate air pollution, but lost momentum after almost a year probably because of the inefficient infrastructure in the country.

