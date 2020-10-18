Paolo Giordano’s “The Black and Silver” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of Italian novelist Paolo Giordano’s book “The Black and Silver” (Il nero e l’argento) has been published by Borj Publications in Tehran.

The book originally published in 2014 has been translated into Persian by Mahya Bayat. An English translation of the book by Anne Milano Appel was published under the title of “A Family” in 2016.

When Mrs. A. first enters the narrator’s home, his wife, Nora, is experiencing a difficult pregnancy. First as their maid and nanny, then their confidante, this older woman begins to help her employers negotiate married life, quickly becoming the glue in their small household.

She is the steady, maternal influence for both husband and wife, and their son, Emanuele, whom she protects from his parents’ expectations and disappointments. But the family’s delicate fabric comes undone when Mrs. A. is diagnosed with cancer.

Moving seamlessly between the past and present, Giordano highlights with remarkable precision the joy of youth and the fleeting nature of time. An elegiac, heartrending and deeply personal portrait of a marriage and the people chosen to call family, this is a jewel of a novel, short, intense and unforgettable.

Giordano is a professional physicist and is currently working on a doctorate in particle physics. “The Solitude of Prime Numbers”, his first novel, took Italy by storm where it has sold over a million copies. It is being translated into twenty languages and has sold all over the world.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Italian author Paolo Giordano’s novel “The Black and Silver”.

