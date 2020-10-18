Iran-Russia environmental working group holds meeting

TEHRAN – Following a previously signed memorandum of understanding between Iran and Russia, the two countries held their second meeting of the joint environmental working group through a video conference.

The meeting focused on biodiversity, protection of protected areas, wetlands and pollution of the Caspian Sea, and issues such as conservation of endangered species, enhancing the safety of protected areas, management of wetlands biodiversity and Iranian and Russian delegations expressed their views, IRNA reported.

Referring to the environment as the foundation of sustainable development, Narges Saffar, the head of the Iranian delegation, said that the effects of the environment are beyond the borders, so Iran has always tried to improve it through interaction between neighboring countries, the region, and other countries.

Given the growing challenges posed by global warming and climate change, wildlife trafficking, uncontrolled consumption of natural resources, and the consequent increase in pollution and waste, require the joint cooperation of governments, she stated.

Exchange of experiences and expertise for a long time in various fields, including the protection of biodiversity, terrestrial, marine ecosystems, endangered species, national and protected parks within the framework of bilateral cooperation under the Framework Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea (Tehran Convention) has been continued between Iran and Russia, she highlighted.

Today, in view of the emerging environmental challenges, it is necessary to hold joint meetings between the two countries and prepare a one-year plan for 202, she noted.

