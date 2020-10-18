Iranian trade center opens in Damascus

TEHRAN - The chairman of the Iran-Syria Joint Chamber of Commerce announced the official inauguration of the Iranian trade center in Damascus, the portal of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) reported on Sunday.

“This trade center has been opened with the aim of realizing the goal for $1 billion of annual exports to Syria,” Keyvan Kashefi said.

According to Kashefi, this center has been purchased, equipped, and put into operation by ICCIMA in an area of 4,000 square meters in a free zone in Damascus.

Stating that this center is located in the foreign trade zone of Damascus and has a very special position for the establishment of Iranian companies and their trade activities, the official said: “the center is based in a twelve-floor building, two of which are exhibitions and in other floors, various services are provided in the field of marketing, transportation, legal advice, banking, insurance, exhibitions, etc.”

The opening of the Iranian trade center in Syria has made it possible to connect with the chambers of commerce, industry, and agriculture of important Syrian cities such as Damascus, Aleppo, Homs, and Latakia.

So far 24 Iranian companies have been settled and started their activities in the mentioned center, according to Kashefi.

Referring to the establishment of various banking, legal and financial consultant offices in this center, he said: "We have tried to provide the Iranian companies based in this center with easy access to the necessary facilities and services thorough comprehensive research and by using the experiences of different countries."

Kashefi also informed about the planning for the holding of specialized meetings and exhibitions in this center based on the needs of Iranian companies.

Underlining the benefits of establishing this center for the development of Iran-Syria trade relations, the official expressed hope that the establishment of this center would improve the level of economic relations between the two countries' private sectors.

Iran and Syria agreed on the establishment of an Iranian trade center in Damascus free zone back in January.

The decision was made during a visit by an Iranian economic delegation to Syria.

Iran and Syria have been exchanging numerous trade delegations in the past few months and Iranian private companies are investing in different areas like providing construction materials especially cement and working on several reconstruction projects in Syria.

EF/MA