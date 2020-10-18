Safavid-era palace in northern Iran undergoes restoration

TEHRAN- Parts of the walls of the Safavid-era (1501-1736) Jahan-Nama Palace in the northern province of Mazandaran, which had been destroyed due to natural and human factors, have undergone some rehabilitation works, a provincial tourism official has said.

A budget of four billion rials ($95,000 at the official rate of 42,000 rials) has been allocated to the project, Baqer Solhjoo announced on Saturday.

Located in the city of Farahabad, the palace was built during the rule of Shah Abbas the Great (r. 1588 – 1629) and was destroyed by the Kazakhs during the Qajar era (1789–1925).

In recent years, archaeological excavations have begun in this palace, which is a part of Farahabad historical complex.

Stretched along the Caspian Sea and Alborz mountain range, Mazandaran is a popular destination for domestic holidaymakers and it is home to more than 3,500 villages and rural areas, hosting millions of domestic night-stays in a year.

ABU/MG