Over 50% of Israelis want Netanyahu to resign

A new poll has indicated that 54 per cent of Israelis want Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign from politics, 35 per cent want him to remain and ten per cent did not have an opinion, Quds Press reported.

The poll, which was published by Israeli Hebrew newspaper Maariv, conveyed that 28 per cent of Likud voters who took part in the last elections, and 57 per cent of right-wing voters, want Netanyahu to resign from politics.

If the elections took place today, the Likud party, which currently has 36 seats, would only obtain 28 seats according to the poll, and the right-wingers led by MK Naftali Bennett would acquire 21 seats.

Israel has been witnessing almost daily demonstrations for months calling for Netanyahu to resign as prime minister over his failure to cope with the COVID-19 crisis, in addition to his corruption cases.