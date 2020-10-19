Oriana Fallaci’s “Letter to a Child Never Born” source of inspiration for Iranian short  

TEHRAN – Iranian filmmaker Kiarash Puyan plans to make a short film inspired by Italian journalist Oriana Fallaci’s “Letter to a Child Never Born”.

Yusef Salimi Namin is the producer of the film named “Redemption”, and Behnush Sadeqi, Mehri Ale-Aqa and Mohammad-Rasul Safari are among the cast members of the movie, which is in the pre-production stage.

“Love is the feeling that appears when a mother hugs her little, defenseless child in her arms,” a public relations team wrote about the synopsis of the film in a press release.

“Letter to a Child Never Born” was published in 1975, and was quickly translated and sold in twenty-seven countries worldwide, becoming an extraordinary success.



It is the tragic monologue of a woman speaking with the child she carries in her womb. This letter confronts the burning theme of abortion, and the meaning of life, by asking difficult questions: Is it fair to impose life even if it means suffering? Would it be better not to be born at all?

“Letter to a Child Never Born” touches on the real meaning of being a woman: the power to give life or not. When the book begins, the protagonist is upset after learning she is pregnant. She knows nothing about the child, except that this creature depends totally and uniquely on her own choices.

The creation of another person directly within one’s own body is a very shocking thing. The sense of responsibility is huge, it is a heavy burden that gives life to endless reflections, from the origin of the existence to the shame of the selfishness.

If the child could choose, would he or she prefer to be born, to grow up and to suffer, or would he return to the joyful limbo from which he came? A woman’s freedom and individuality are also challenged by a newborn—should she renounce her freedom, her job and her choice? What should she do at this point?

Fallaci earned international iconic status for her passionate, opinionated writing and for her in-depth, often adversarial interviews with such prominent world figures as Indira Gandhi and Henry Kissinger.

Photo: A poster for “Redemption” by Kiarash Puyan.

