Problems can be solved by people: Judiciary chief

TEHRAN — Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi has said the country’s problems can be solved by the capable hands of the Iranian nation.

“The solution to resolve economic problems lies in the economic sector and pursuing political solutions to resolve economic problems is wrong,” Raisi noted on Monday.

In remarks in August, Judiciary spokesman Gholam-Hossein Esmaeili said that the Judiciary is ready to help the administration to lessen the economic problems.

The Judiciary is ready to cooperate in the areas needed to resolve people’s problems even where the government has direct responsibility, Esmaeili said at a regular press briefing.

He said everyone should cooperate so that the most effective measures would be taken by the administration to implement necessary executive plans.

In July, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said all economic problems can be solved through self-reliance thinking and national confidence.

“If self-reliance thinking and national confidence, especially among the youth, be on the rise and the country’s strong capabilities are tapped, and illusory hopes on outside borders… are weakened, I am quite confident that economic problems are solvable,” the Leader told the parliament via videoconferencing on July 12.

The parliament should prioritize issues, avoid being drawn into marginal issues and also work honestly for the people, Ayatollah Khamenei added.

