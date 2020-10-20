Food street being created in Kermanshah

TEHRAN – A food street is scheduled to come on stream in the near future in the western city of Kermanshah, aiming to promote local food culture and tourism in the region, the provincial tourism chief has announced.

The project, which will be inaugurated by the end of autumn, is one of the priorities of the cultural heritage department of the province, Omid Qaderi announced on Tuesday.

The project is carried out in close collaboration with the private sector, he said, adding that some 30 billion rials (about $715,000 at the official rate of 42,000 rials) is expected to be invested in the project.

Some 34 food stalls will provide a variety of food and beverages in this street, while other cultural and recreational programs are planned to be implemented as well, the official added.

He also noted that the project also includes a seven-dimensional cinema, free internet, ATMs, children’s playground, computer games, a modern lighting system, water fountains and fireplaces, and green space.

A food street is a pedestrianized area that has been designated for restaurants and cafes. Such areas are mostly found in metropolitan cities lined with food stalls, restaurants, and other food shops.

Considered as a tourist attraction nowadays, different Iranian cities also have food streets, of which Tehran’s Si-e Tir historical stone-paved street is the most popular.

Experts say that food is not merely an organic product with biochemical compositions. However, for members of each community, food is defined as a cultural element.

Apart from its rich history and culture, Iran has long been a fabulous destination when it comes to gastronomy tourism, featuring wide-ranging stews, rice dishes, kebabs, and desserts to name a few.

Iranian cuisine, usually dominated by fragrant herbs, varies from region to region. It principally accentuates freshness, deliciousness, and colorfulness.

ABU/MG