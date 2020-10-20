Iranian photographer Reza Mozaffarimanesh on Theatre Exposed 2021 panel

TEHRAN – Iranian photographer Reza Mozaffarimanesh has been selected as a member of the jury at the Theatre Exposed 2021, an international theater photography competition that is organized in Ukraine.

Other members of the jury are Elena Martynyuk from Russia, Ariel Cecilio Lemus from Cuba, Yuri Mechitov from Georgia, Izya Shlosberg from the USA, Sergei Zhdanovich from Belarus, Elena Wilt from Estonia, Makinde Adeniran from Nigeria and Jovan Vidakovic from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Theatre Exposed is organized annually in collaboration with ASSITEJ – the International Association of Theatre for Children and Young People – to observe World Theatre Day.

Both professional and amateur photographers at any age are allowed to participate in the contest, which is organized in the categories of art photo (scenes from performances, scenery, props, light, etc.), portrait photo (portraits of artists in images and behind the scenes, composers, directors, costume designers, etc.), movement in art (active movement, peak of the moment, street theater, immersive theater), retro photo (film/archival photo - presentation on the competition of the eldest theater photos from family archives, taken before the 80s in the 20th century), and the open category.

Photo: Iranian photographer Reza Mozaffarimanesh in an undated photo.

