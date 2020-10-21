New properties in northeastern Iran added to National Heritage List

TEHRAN- Six historical sites in the northeastern Khorasan Razavi province have recently been inscribed on the National Heritage List.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts announced the inscription on Tuesday in a letter to the governor-general of the province.

Mashhad Cotton Mill, Qiasi brick kiln, and Neqab railway station were added to the National Heritage List.

The list also includes Abedzadeh school and hosseinieh- a place for seasonal religious rituals- and Jafari Mansion.

Provincial tourism chief Abolfazl Mokarramifar has previously announced that 119 historical sites are planned to be inscribed on the National Heritage list, while amongst over 100,000 historical sites identified across the province, only 1,500 properties have been inscribed on the list so far.

AFM/MG

