Davarzani remains at AVC board of administration

TEHRAN – Iran’s Mohammadreza Davarzani received the vote of confidence to remain at Central Asian Zonal Volleyball Association board of administration on Wednesday.

The five zones separately held their meetings via video conference due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Central Asian Zonal Volleyball Association, is the governing body for the sports of indoor, beach and grass volleyball in Central Asia and South Asia with 14 member associations.

FIVB official Hitesh Malhotra (Sports Development & Training Department) also attended the webinar.