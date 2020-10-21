Iranian embassy slams Riyadh for turning West Asia into powder keg

TEHRAN – The Iranian embassy in Belgium has denounced Riyadh for turning West Asia into a powder keg through its purchases of American weapons.

“It is a bitter irony though that a country that spends billions of dollars on weapons tramps around and sheds crocodile tears over the termination of UN arms restriction on 18 October,” the embassy said in a post on its Twitter account on Tuesday.

“In fact, Saudi Arabia is among the 5 largest military spenders in the world and has its hands soaked in innocent Yemeni blood. The enormous Saudi military expenditure in West Asia has turned the region into an arsenal ready to blow up,” it added.

MH/PA