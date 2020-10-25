Tehran sympathizes with Afghanistan over suicide bombing at education center

TEHRAN – Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has expressed sympathy with the Afghan people and government over a suicide bombing at an education center in western Kabul.

“Afghanistan is once again wounded by blind terrorism,” Khatibzadeh tweeted on Saturday night. “Afghan students fell victim to ugly violence and an endless war they had never chosen.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the heinous crime, and offers condolences to the Afghan nation and government. Tonight Iran is in mourning over Afghanistan’s tragedy,” he added.

At least 24 people have been killed including teenage students following the suicide bombing in Afghanistan.

Another 57 people were wounded in the blast which struck in a heavily Shia neighborhood of western Kabul on Saturday.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Adrian said the attacker was trying to get into the center before he was stopped by guards.

He added that most of the victims were aged between 15 and 26.

Daesh (ISIS) terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack on social media, but did not provide any evidence to support this. The Taliban has rejected being connected to the explosion.

A group associated with Daesh claimed responsibility for a similar suicide incident in August 2018, which killed 34 students.

Separately on Saturday, a roadside bomb killed nine people in eastern Afghanistan after a bus full of civilians was struck.

A police spokesman said that a second device was triggered and killed two police officers who were making their way to the scene of the devastated bus.

No one claimed responsibility for the blasts, although local police have blamed the Taliban.

