Iran calls terrorist attacks in different Afghan cities 'disgusting’

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has expressed Tehran’s deep concern over repeated bitter terrorist attacks in different cities in Afghanistan.

An explosion claimed by the Islamic State at a Shia mosque in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif on Thursday killed at least 11 people, a health official said, one of a series of blasts around the country. A separate blast led to at least 11 more casualties in Kunduz, another northern Afghan city, according to a provincial health official.

Khatibzadeh said targeting fasting worshippers is “disgusting”.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman called for patience by the bereaved families and wished recovery for the injured.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the Mazar-e-Sharif attack, according to a statement on the group’s Telegram channel, according to telegraphindia.com.

The explosions took place during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan and two days after blasts tore through a high school in a predominantly Shia Hazara area in western Kabul, killing at least six.

“A blast happened in 2nd district inside a Shia mosque,” Mohammad Asif Wazeri, the spokesman for the Taliban commander in Mazar-e-Sharif told Reuters.

Zia Zendani, the spokesman for the provincial health authority, said 11 people had been killed and 32 wounded in the blast.

The Shia community, a religious minority in Afghanistan, is frequently targeted by Sunni militant groups, including the Islamic State.

Hospitals in Kunduz had received 11 killed or wounded people in a separate explosion, according to Najeebullah Sahel, from Kunduz’s provincial health authority.

An interior ministry spokesman said a roadside blast had targeted a van of military mechanics in Kunduz and said school students were among the wounded. He added another roadside blast in the capital, Kabul, had wounded three, including a child.

Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur for Afghanistan on human rights, condemned the blasts.