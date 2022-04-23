Iran expresses concern over recent bombings in Afghanistan

TEHRAN- The latest bomb attacks in neighboring Afghanistan has prompted a response from Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, who said that regular bomb strikes and explosions targeting people in numerous towns across the war-torn country are a source of great worry.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, in a statement on Thursday, alluded to rising reports of recurrent bomb strikes in several Afghan cities, expressing Iran's worry over the steep increase in the frequency of such “bitter incidents.”

Khatibzadeh said such terrorist assaults, whose main targets are fasting Muslim prayers, are disgusting, noting that the latest bomb strikes in Afghanistan occurred during the holy month of Ramadan, when mosques are more packed owing to people's attendance.

Khatibzadeh also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

On Thursday, an explosion at a mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif left dozens killed and wounded, which can be considered as the country's second significant attack on the Shia Hazara population in a week.

According to a statement on Daesh's Telegram channel, the attack on the Mazar-i-Sharif mosque was carried out using a remotely detonated booby-trapped bag when the structure was filled with worshipers.

Two explosions outside a school in Kabul's Hazara minority area killed and injured a couple of people on Tuesday.

The Hazara ethnic group makes up around 22% of the country's population. Its members have already been targeted in a number of large-scale kidnappings and murders across Afghanistan.

Khatibzadeh also denounced the "terrorist" attack on a mosque in Kunduz on Friday, expressing Iran’s serious worry over the increase of violence and terror in Afghanistan.

The attack on the mosque in Kunduz province, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, “clearly shows the vicious intentions of foreign mercenary terrorists who seek to wage civil war in Afghanistan.”

Since the Taliban took control of the country, multiple assaults have been recorded once in a while across Afghanistan, some of which have been claimed by Daesh.

The Taliban, who had previously controlled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, retook power on August 15, just as the U.S. was about to withdraw its troops in a disorderly manner.

On September 7, the group declared the creation of a caretaker administration. Their rule has yet to be recognized by the international community.