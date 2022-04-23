Iran calls on UN to take immediate action in support of Palestinian people

TEHRAN – Iran’s representative to the United Nations has urged the international body to take immediate action in support of the Palestinian people.

Majid Takht Ravanchi made the remarks at a meeting of the ambassadors of Islamic countries on Friday, which was held at the presence of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York.

During the meeting, important issues of the Islamic world, including recent developments in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israel and the growing phenomenon of Islamophobia were discussed.

Referring to the recent developments in the occupied territories and the actions of Israel in attacking Al-Aqsa Mosque and killing Palestinian Muslims, Takht Ravanchi called for urgent action by the international community, especially the UN, to support the defenseless Palestinian people and put an end to occupation and aggression by Israel.

Ambassadors and representatives of other Islamic countries also stressed the importance of the role of the UN for a just settlement of the Palestinian question and the end of the Israeli occupation.

The meeting also discussed the issue of Islamophobia and escalation of extremist moves against Muslims in some European countries, according to Fars News.

In this regard, and at the suggestion of Iran’s ambassador to the UN, it was decided to issue a joint statement by Islamic countries to the heads of the UN General Assembly and the Security Council condemning the recent extremist groups in Sweden burning the Holy Quran and insulting religious sanctities. The proposal was approved by the Muslim ambassadors.

In the meeting, the representative of Afghanistan also called for the condemnation of terrorist acts in Afghanistan by Islamic countries.

Takht Ravanchi condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan, which resulted in the martyrdom of innocent people, and supported the proposal of the Afghan representative.

In a speech congratulating all Muslims around the world on the holy month of Ramadan, the UN chief introduced the issue of Palestine and Islamophobia as important international issues to which he paid special attention.