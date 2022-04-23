Iran FM lashes out at world inactivity toward Israel's increased incursions

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has stated that the Israeli apartheid regime has been emboldened by the double standards and silence of certain governments and international circles, urging the regime to intensify its acts of aggression and violations of Palestinian rights.

On Wednesday, the top Iranian diplomat wrote separate letters to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha, and foreign ministers of Muslim countries, expressing his deep concern over the Tel Aviv regime's raids at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and the uptick in attacks against Palestinians during Ramadan.

Amir Abdollahian went on to say that any violation of Muslim sacred sites, as well as hurting their sentiments, is prohibited and undesirable.

Tensions have risen in recent days following an Israeli attack on the complex of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Since Israeli forces conducted raids into the mosque compound for a couple of days in a row, hundreds of Palestinians have been injured and imprisoned as well.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Palestinians have protested Israeli soldiers breaking into Al-Aqsa Mosque, chanting slogans and appealing for Arab and international solidarity with Al-Aqsa Mosque worshippers and Palestinians in the occupied territories who are experiencing increased Israeli aggression.

The current Israeli invasion, according to the Iranian foreign minister's letters, “clearly attests to the regime's policy of changing the identity of al-Quds.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran …. in accordance with international law … has put unwavering support for the liberation fight and resistance of the Palestinian people aimed at the full realization of their human rights among the planks of its foreign policy,” Amir Abdollahian added, strongly condemning the regime's violations.

The Iranian top diplomat also encouraged the international community and the UN, notably the UN Security Council, to take prompt and immediate action in favor of the Palestinians, and asked the UN to address recent events in the occupied territories.

The letter concluded that the only way to achieve a sustainable and lasting peace in the region is to stop occupying the Palestinian lands, occupiers return to their homes, and an independent Palestinian state be founded with Al-Quds as its capital.

In a separate call with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mikdad, Amir Abdollahian also criticized Israel's repeated breaches of Palestinian rights and assault against the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“We are witnessing Zionists crimes at Al-Aqsa Mosque on a daily basis,” Iran's foreign minister said, referring to the Zionist regime's desecration of the mosque.

