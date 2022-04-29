Iran FM, foreign officials discuss Quds Day

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian held phone conversations on Thursday with a number of foreign officials discussing a variety of issues including World Quds Day.

In a phone conversation with Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hussein Ibrahim Taha, Amir Abdollahian discussed the latest developments of the Islamic world, including Palestine, Yemen and Afghanistan.

In this conversation, the top Iranian diplomat praised the stances of the OIC secretary general on the issue of Palestine and the efforts of this organization in establishing peace and security in the region and the Muslim world, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The Iranian foreign minister expressed support for the meeting of the ambassadors of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation focusing on the issue of Palestine. He welcomed a meeting at the level of foreign ministers of Islamic countries to consult on the latest developments in Palestine and the Zionist regime's crimes in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Amir Abdollahian also expressed support for the implementation and continuation of the ceasefire in Yemen and stressed the need to completely lift the humanitarian siege on Yemen.

The Iranian foreign minister also condemned the recent killings and acts of terrorism in Afghanistan and called for more attention from Islamic countries as well as the international community to help resolve the problems of the Afghan people.

In the telephone conversation, the OIC secretary general called the issue of Palestine the top priority of the organization and the Islamic world. He stated that the OIC has always supported Palestine and is pursuing different initiatives to support Palestine and holy Quds, and follow up on the legitimate rights of the people of this country with the support of major Islamic countries.

Ibrahim Taha also condemned the heinous terrorist acts in Afghanistan, calling them an attempt to divide Muslims.

He added that all the efforts of the OIC are aimed at establishing peace and security in the Islamic world and development of relations and cooperation among the organization’s member states.

Lebanon in the frontlines of resistance

Amir Abdollahian also held talks on the phone with his Lebanese counterpart Abdullah Bu Habib as part of his consultations on the eve of International Quds Day.

Amir Abdollahian condemned the actions of the Zionist regime to kill and insult worshippers at al-Aqsa Mosque. Referring to his consultations with the secretary general of the OIC, Amir Abdollahian called on the OIC to launch a serious probe into the recent crimes of the Zionist regime.

The Iranian foreign minister also pointed to the presence of Lebanon in the frontline of resistance, appreciating the Lebanese people, the resistance movement and army for their struggle in the face of the Zionist regime’s invasions.

Amir Abdollahian then expressed hope that the upcoming elections of Lebanon will be held successfully, stressing Iran’s readiness to expand ties in all areas with the country. He added that Iran welcomes expansion of relations with Lebanon in all spheres. Amir Abdollahian described Lebanon’s role in the Arab world as important.

For his part, Foreign Minister Bu Habib congratulated Amir Abdollahian on Eid ul-Fitr and underlined the need for expansion of friendly relations with Iran. He expressed hope that after the Lebanese parliamentary elections, Iran and Lebanon will expand exchange of diplomatic delegations. Bu Habib strongly condemned the Zionist regime’s crimes in al-Aqsa Mosque and called for unity in the Muslim world to support Palestine and safeguard al-Aqsa Mosque.

In the telephone conversation, the two top diplomats also exchanged views about issues pertaining to bilateral cooperation as well as regional and international developments.

Iran praises Kuwaiti condemnation of Israel

Amir Abdollahian held talks with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Nasser al-Sabah over bilateral ties and the Palestinian issue as well as regional and international developments.

In the telephone conversation, Amir Abdollahian congratulated his Kuwaiti counterpart on the advent of Eid al-Fitr. He also referred to the importance of holding a joint consular committee and a meeting of the coast guards of the two countries and voiced hope that Iran and Kuwait would hold a joint high commission in the near future.

He further pointed to the desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque and the holy city of al-Quds by the Zionist regime’s forces and the marking of International Quds Day and underlined the need for unity in the Muslim world in the face of the crimes by the Zionist regime and also the need for defending the sanctity of al-Aqsa Mosque.

In this regard, the Iranian foreign minister praised the Kuwaiti government and people for their condemnation of the actions of the Zionist regime in al-Quds and for their support of the Palestinian people.

On Yemen, Amir Abdollahian welcomed the continuation of the ceasefire in the country. He expressed hope that the humanitarian siege on Yemen will end as soon as possible and that Yemeni factions will engage in talks.

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser al-Sabah, for his part, congratulated Eid al-Fitr. He referred to the friendly, long-time and popular relations between the two countries and underlined the significance of expanding ties in various political, economic and popular areas.

He also spoke about the desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque as the first Qiblah of the world Muslims by the Zionist occupiers. He said al-Quds is a red line for the Muslim world and that Islamic countries must strengthen their joint stance in this regard and counter the crimes of the occupation regime.

The top Kuwaiti diplomat further thanked the Islamic Republic for its constructive stance and its assistance in establishing a ceasefire in Yemen and expressed hope a permanent truce would be held in the country.