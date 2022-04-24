Iranian president cautions about spread of threats against Afghans, neighbors

TEHRAN— Following a series of criminal terrorist explosions in schools and mosques across Afghanistan, which have killed and injured a large number of Afghans, Ebrahim Raisi, Iran's President and chief of Supreme National Security Council, issued a message warning about the spread of threats against the Afghan people and nations in the region.

While strongly denouncing the recent terrorist acts in Afghanistan, Raisi emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of all Afghans, particularly at schools, mosques, and religious centers.

The SNSC chief also emphasized the Afghan rulers' responsibility in identifying and punishing the terrorists responsible for the recent attacks, and stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to cooperate and use all available means to counter the threat of Takfiri terrorism and prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.

Raisi further stated that Iran is prepared to provide medical assistance to the victims of the terrorist assaults.

On Thursday, 30 people were killed and 80 others were injured in a terrorist attack on the Seh Dokan mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province in northern Afghanistan. The attack on Mazar-e-Sharif took place just two days after at least 6 students at a boys' high school in a Shia-dominated region in west of Kabul were brutalized in bomb explosions.

The Seh Dokan mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif is the largest Shia mosque in a heavily populated area.

Six deadly bombings occurred in Afghanistan in a matter of three days: one in west of Kabul on Tuesday, one in Mazar-e-Sharif on Thursday, and four in Kabul, Balkh, Kunduz, and Nangarhar provinces on Friday.

Following the devastating terrorist attacks on Shias in Kabul and Balkh, a group of Kabul residents marched on Friday, asking that the interim Taliban governing body ensure protection for Afghan Shias.

Protesters screamed chants such as "Being Hazara Is Not a Crime, Ensure Our Security," "We Want Justice," and so on during the march.

The terrorist assaults in Afghanistan elicited international condemnation, with high-ranking officials from a variety of countries condemning them.

According to the Bakhtar news agency, the Taliban stated on Friday that the mastermind of the terrorist attack on the Shia mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif had been apprehended.

According to Bakhtar, the mastermind of the attack on the Shia mosque in Balkh province was Abdul Hamid Sangaryar, the governor that Daesh designated for Balkh province.

