Palestinians resisting despite decades of suffering and dispossession

TEHRAN- With the rise of tensions between Israeli forces and Palestinian people in Al-Aqsa Mosque over the last weeks, Palestinians from all walks of life are preparing to wield strength against the archenemy on Quds Day.

According to medical reports, Israeli security forces have made a fresh incursion into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, hurting hundreds of Palestinians.

It is worth saying that such violent acts have sparked international condemnation.

Palestinian media outlets released videos featuring Israeli soldiers fired tear gas and rubber bullets at worshippers during dawn prayers in the holy month of Ramadan and Palestinian youngsters retaliated by throwing stones and petrol bombs.

While some Arab states have normalized ties with Israel, Palestinians have launched a new phase of resistance or intifada against the Tel Aviv regime.

As Quds Day is approaching, Iranians express solidarity with the Palestinians and encourage them to press ahead with their struggle against occupation.

Quds Day is an annual event held on the last Friday of Ramadan. It was initiated by Imam Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in 1979 to show solidarity with Palestinians in condemnation Zionist regime which has stolen the Palestinian lands.

Protests will be staged in a number of countries against Israel's occupation of Palestine, including Jerusalem al-Quds, on Duds Day. Rallies are organized in numerous places throughout the world by both Muslim and non-Muslims.

To commemorate the heroic resistance of Palestinians, including Al-Quds citizens, the Tehran Times is set to host an online event, titled “Remember Palestine”. The event is intended to show the world that the dazzling ember of resistance will by no means fade.

Submissions will start from Quds Day and will be closed on Nakba Day (Day of the Catastrophe).

In 1948, the Zionist regime forced 760,000 Palestinians out of their homeland to the West Bank and Gaza Strip, neighboring Arab states as well as too many other countries in the world, and hundreds of Palestinian villages were depopulated and destroyed.

