Palestine is an Islamic and human issue: Ayatollah Khamenei

TEHRAN - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday Palestine is an Islamic and human nature.

In a meeting with top officials, ordinary people and ambassadors of Islamic countries in Iran on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr that marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, Ayatollah Khamenei suggested that now that the Israeli regime is fast approaching its end the Islamic world should help Palestinian resistance fighters.

“Today, we are witnessing the gradual decline of the usurper Zionist regime; its speed is even increasing day by day… and the strategy of the world of Islamic should be focused on strengthening the combatant elements inside Palestine,” the Leader told the meeting, according to Press TV.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the dilemma that Israelis is caught in is due to the struggle shown by the Palestinian resistance forces.

“The truly miserable situation that the Zionist regime is facing today is the result of the Palestinian youth's resistance.”

The Leader also pointed to the Quds Day rallies in Muslim and non-Muslim countries, saying, “Anti-Zionist gatherings on Quds Day in the U.S. and European countries are the result of the increasing revelation of the crimes of the usurper Zionists.”

The participation of European citizens in the Quds Day marches, especially in countries that their governments are “dependent on the Zionists” is highly important.

“Today, the situation in occupied lands reveals the more the Palestinian people show resistance the weaker the Zionist regime will become.”

Reiterating that the deterrence power of Israel is nearing its, the Leader said, “Several decades ago, Ben-Gurion, one of the founders of the fake regime, said that whenever our deterrence power ends, we will be destroyed, and now the world is witnessing this fact, and if nothing happens, the end of the usurper regime is near, which is also one of the blessings of the self-sacrifices of Palestinian youth in the West Bank and other occupied areas.”

The Leader said interest in Islam is the main motivator in strengthening Palestinians’ fight against occupiers, adding at the times that “Islamic inclination” were not given due attention “there were no such progresses”.

The Leader also pointed to Imam Khomeini’s legacy in pioneering support for the Palestinians, saying, “This movement will continue and we hope that the beloved people of Iran will witness a day when Muslims of all Islamic countries will pray freely in al-Quds.”