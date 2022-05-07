Family of jailed Iranian in Sweden harassed by MKO members

TEHRAN— The family of an Iranian citizen on trial in Sweden has released shocking allegations of mistreatment as they continue to fight a lengthy legal battle for his release, Press TV reported on Thursday.

Hamid Nouri, who was arrested at Stockholm Airport in 2019, faces charges brought against him including human rights abuses against prisoners dating back to 1988.

After his arrest, Nouri's wife told Press TV that he'd been held in solidarity confinement, physically assaulted by prison staff and subjected to mental torture. Nouri and his family deny all allegations. His detention has been branded illegal by Tehran.

Not only has the trial itself been condemned by Iranian authorities as "unlawful" but also the treatment of the family of the accused.

Shocking footage of Nouri's family being harassed by anti-Iran dissidents has deepened Iranian outrage at Sweden for handling the case.

Nouri's family has been in and out of court all week. Every time they arrive supporters of a notorious terror group, the Peoples Mujahideen of Iran, or MKO, harass and threaten them. The Swedish authorities are slow to respond.

The accusation again Nouri are mostly taken from members of this same group. The MKO has been accused of fabricating atrocities multiple times.

Meanwhile, Swedish prosecutors have requested the maximum penalty of life imprisonment for Nouri, accusing the former Iranian judiciary official of prisoner abuse in 1988.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has demanded the immediate release of Nouri, saying Tehran regards his detention and trial as “illegal”.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the detention and trial of Hamid Nouri, an Iranian citizen, illegal and demands his immediate release,” Amir Abdollahian said in a phone conversation with his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde on Wednesday.

The trial of Nouri has become an excuse for some to ignore a historical fact in the history of the MEK terrorist group.

During the arrest and the 90 trials held by the MEK and the Swedish judicial system, the MEK members who testify as witnesses against Nouri have repeatedly claimed that they carried out independent actions and at no time cooperated with the Baathist army under Saddam Hussein's command, and has not fought against the Iranian people.

Kenneth Lewis, a lawyer for the MEK terrorist group who appears in court as a witness and plaintiff in the case, disagreed with part of the Swedish prosecutor's indictment, saying, “There was no ‘armed conflict between Iran and Iraq’, and the MEK’s armed conflict with the Iranian government was a "non-international armed conflict."

He also acknowledged that there was cooperation between former MEK leader Massoud Rajavi and Saddam Hussein, but stressed that there was no evidence that the MEK was part of the Iraqi army.

The allegation comes as there are hundreds of documents, written, oral testimonies and video evidence that Rajavi met frequently with Saddam and other Baathist officials and asked them for financial and military assistance for terrorist acts against Iranians.

The culmination of this assistance was manifested in Operation Forough Javidan.

"As you know, I was in Paris from 1981 to 1986," Rajavi said in a meeting with General Tahir Jalil, head of the Iraqi General Intelligence Agency in 1999, referring to previous relations of the MEK group with the U.S. and France.

“In those years ... we were not called terrorists, even though they knew who blew up the Republican Party’s Headquarters in Iran ... they knew who and what destroyed the president and prime minister of the regime. Both the White House and the Elysee Palace, with which we were in contact, knew well, but they did not call us terrorists at all,” he said.

MEK not only fought against Iran along with Saddam’s army, they were also used as a tool by the Saddam regime to suppress Shia opponents in the south and the Kurds in north.



