Hamrav Aval to screen “Abadan 11 60” movie online

With its financial support, Hamrah Aval (Mobile Telecommunications Company of Iran, MCI) will screen a length-feature film entitled “Abadan 11 60”, directed by Mehrdad Khoshbakht and produced by Hassan Kalami, after being screened in cinema halls in the country. It should be noted that the movie will be screened online.

· The online screening of this film is done through the following website at: FILMGARDI” and also other Internet platforms.

· In line with its social responsibility and special attention to its organizational mission, HAMRAH AVAL (MCI) has financially supported this film to provide non-attendance and digital services.

· The latest product of OWJ Media – Arts Organization is a different narration of the courage and zeal of noble people of Abadan in defeating the siege of this city in the beginning of Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988.