Over 1.3m tons of basic goods loaded, unloaded at Shahid Rajaee Port in 7 months

TEHRAN- More than 1.3 million tons of basic commodities have been loaded and unloaded at Shahid Rajaee Port, in Iran’s southern Hormozgan province, since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20), according to a provincial official.

Alireza Mohammadi, the director-general of Ports and Maritime Department of Hormozgan Province, also underscored that the loading and unloading operations have risen at the ports of the province.

In late August, the head of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) said that the project for the construction of the country’s biggest mechanized mineral terminal at the southern Shahid Rajaee Port is going to kick off in the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20, 2021).

“One of the most important projects invested by the private sector is the Shahid Rajaee Port’s mineral terminal; this project is currently under investor studies and its implementation will begin soon this year,” Mohammad Rastad stated.

According to the official, a 50-trillion-rial (about $1.19 billion) build–operate–transfer (BOT) contract was signed last September between the PMO and private sector for the construction of the mentioned terminal.

The contract’s period is 33 years, Rastad added.

Referring to the country’s plan for exporting 55 million tons of steel products by the Iranian calendar year 1404 (starts in March 2025) and the positive impact of this terminal in accelerating loading and unloading operations at the port for achieving the mentioned goal, he added: “This terminal is a base for our future plans.”

According to Ali Hassanzadeh, the PMO deputy head, the construction of Shahid Rajaee Port's new mechanized mineral terminal will allow vessels with a capacity of 150,000 tons to berth at the port.

Currently, vessels with a capacity of 60,000 tons are able to berth at Shahid Rajaee Port.

Enjoying the most modern container terminals and port equipment, Shahid Rajaee accounts for 85 percent of the total loading and unloading at the Iranian ports.

Given its significant role in the country’s import and export of products as well as transit and transshipment via Iran, the development the port has been among the most important development projects in the country.

Back in July, Rastad had announced that the third phase of Shahid Rajaee’s development plan, is going to go operational by the end of the current Iranian year.

“The third phase [of the port] is expected to go operational before the end of the year and it will be able to accept ships with capacities up to 18,400 TEUs,” the official stated

