U.S.-Israeli plot to besiege Iran will prove colossal failure, says official

TEHRAN – The U.S.-Israeli plot to besiege Iran will lead to a major defeat for the two countries in the region, Secretary of Iran’s Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaee said on Tuesday.

Rezaee made the remarks at a forum titled “International Conference of the Decline of the USA, Past Trends and Future Changes.”

“The new U.S.-Israeli plan to besiege Iran will face a major defeat in the region,” he said, according to Mehr. “The political crisis in the United States and countries like France indicates a philosophical, ideological, and value crisis in the West.”

He said since 200 years ago, when Europe and the United States came to West Asia, they have treated all regional countries, especially Iran, from the position of dominating power.

The secretary of the Expediency Council cited U.S. President Donald Trump’s ugly behavior toward Saudi rulers as a bitter example of humiliation of Muslim nations.

“Today, their selfish behavior has taken hold of them, and their arrogance and selfishness have reached such a level that they put their knees on the neck of their people, attacking their lives and property, and disrespecting their personalities,” Rezaee added.

He said the U.S. economy is shrinking and due to debts and lack of enough resources, an economic crisis has been created in the West.

“The United States’ defense power has weakened, and they have decreased their military forces in the region and faced failure in Syria and Afghanistan,” pointed out Rezaee, the former IRGC chief.

Rezaee argued that the current moral, economic, and political crises will lead to the collapse of the West and Western values.

Since U.S. President Donald Trump came to power almost four years ago, he has pushed the United States toward unilateralism. The Trump administration has withdrawn from a number of key international treaties, including the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The U.S. then tried to force Iran to renegotiate a new deal through imposing illegal sanctions on Tehran.

Iran has vehemently rejected the U.S. calls for negotiations under sanctions, insisting it will not negotiate a new deal.

In a note on Monday, government spokesman Ali Rabiei wrote that the U.S. is seeking to show a kind of chaos and statelessness in Iran.

“The U.S., beside trying to dominate the world and fomenting Iranophobia and using tools such as sanctions and pressure on people’s life, is waging a psychological war to show a kind of chaos and statelessness in Iran,” Rabiei said.

Meanwhile, U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said earlier that the U.S. has little opportunity left to impose new sanctions against Russia and Iran, as there are already many of them.

“One of the problems that we have faced with both Iran and Russia is that we now have so many sanctions against these countries that we have very little (opportunity) to do anything about it,” O’Brien told journalists on Sunday.

MH/PA