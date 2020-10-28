More serious strategies needed to tackle pandemic

TEHRAN – The difficult and progressive conditions of the coronavirus pandemic in the country and the high rate of mortality and infection necessitate a serious review of the management methods.

In the press briefing on Tuesday, Health Ministry spokesperson Sima-Sadat Lari confirmed 6,968 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of infections to 581,824. She added that 463,611 patients have so far recovered, but 4,995 still remain in critical conditions of the disease.

During the past 24 hours, coronavirus daily deaths and new cases hit the record high, as 346 patients have lost their lives, bringing the total number of deaths to 33,299, she added.

Referring to the coronavirus’s worst-case scenario for the coming months, Lari said that “With the arrival of winter, the disease will become more prevalent. If we follow the same procedure and do not enforce stricter rules and restrictions, no good condition will come up.

The death toll has been shocking over the past few days, which needs a serious determination among the officials to be contained, she added.

Obviously, it is not possible to close the whole country or the capital city of Tehran, however, color schemes have been set to apply restrictions based on the risk of death and hospitalization in each city, she explained, adding, the critical areas in each province should be identified to impose restrictions.

The National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control started strict restrictions for a week as of Monday in 43 cities that have the highest rate of infection in the country.

Pointing to the challenges faced during the fight against the pandemic, she stated that there is still a shortage of medical staff and we need to recruit some 7,000 nurses.

Lari noted that so far 4,786,769 COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include provinces of Tehran, Isfahan, Qom, East Azarbaijan, South Khorasan, Semnan, Qazvin, Lorestan, Ardebil, Khuzestan, Kermanshah, Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahmad, Gilan, Bushehr, Zanjan, Ilam, Khorasan Razavi, Mazandaran, Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari, Alborz, West Azarbaijan, Markazi, Kerman, North Khorasan, Hamedan, Yazd, and Kordestan.

The provinces of Hormozgan, Fars, and Golestan and Sistan-Baluchestan are also on alert.

Deplorable condition

Officials at the Medical Council have written a letter to President Hassan Rouhani that the deplorable condition of the pandemic in the country, and rising number of mortalities and new cases, requires a more serious review of the management methods of this crisis.

Mohammad Reza Zafar Ghandi, head of the Medical Council, Mostafa Moein, Chairman of the Supreme Council and Abbas Aghazadeh, director of the general assembly of the Medical Council wrote the letter.

As repeatedly stated by the reformers and scientific experts of the country during the epidemic, without national determination and active presence of all officials and the judiciary alongside the government, military, and security forces this common crisis is not resolved.

FB/MG