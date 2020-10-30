Paykan officially part way with Veisi

TEHRAN – Iranian football club Paykan have officially ended cooperation with Abdollah Veisi on Friday.

Paykan prepare to meet Sanat Naft on Nov. 7 in Abadan in their opening match of the 2020/21 Iran Professional League (IPL).

Veisi was named as Paykan coach in early February as Hossein Faraki’s replacement and saved the team from relegation.

Paykan announced that Veisi is no longer the head coach in the club and they will appoint a new head coach as soon as possible.

Veisi, 49, led Esteghlal Khuzestan to IPL title in 2016 and has also worked at Sepahan, Naft Masjed Soleyman, Foolad and Saba.