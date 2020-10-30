Construction party says Jahangiri, Mohsen Hashemi have refused presidential candidacy

TEHRAN – The spokesman for the Servants of Construction Party Hossein Mar’ashi has said both Es’haq Jahangiri and Mohsen Hashemi have so far refused proposals by the party to field candidacy for the 2021 presidential elections.

Jahangir is currently Rouhani’s vice president and Hashemi is the chairman of the Tehran City Council.

In an interview with IRNA published on Friday, Mar’ashi said his pro-reform party has an impressive economic plan for the presidential elections as it seeks a “professional” and “functioning” government.

Iran will hold its 2021 presidential election on June 18. Simultaneously, city council elections will be held across the country.

Mar’ashi also said the Construction party has taken steps for an active involvement in the presidential election and has drawn up a manifesto for the purpose.

The party spokesman said the most important characteristics and priorities of their plan is to resolve the current economic problems, achieving double-digit economic growth and single-digit inflation, adding these are the primary plans of the party for the next government and president.

He said the party is in talks with other personalities in order to find a candidate that would be able to implement these ambitious economic plans.

Both Jahangir and Hashemi are members of the Servants of Construction Party (Kargozaran Sazandegi).

Iran is currently facing the most difficult economic situation since the 1979 Islamic Revolution as the Trump administration has slapped the harshest economic sanctions in history against Iran in violation of international law.



Most analysts believe that principlists will easily win the June 18 presidential polls.

Part of the Iranian society now considers Jahangiri as responsible for the current economic problems which have been exacerbated with the Coronavirus pandemic.

