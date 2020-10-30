“Badger”, “Gabriel” crowned best at Berkeley Video and Film Festival

TEHRAN – Iranian films “The Badger” and “Gabriel” have won the awards for best film in various sections of the 29th Berkeley Video and Film Festival in the U.S.

The movie “The Badger” directed by Kazem Mollai won the grand prize for the best foreign feature at the event, which opens on October 31 and will be running until November 1.

The film is about Sudeh, a 40-years-old woman who faces a strange incident right before her second marriage. Sudeh and her son Matiar live in an old apartment. One day, she hires a pest control company to solve the termite problems in the apartment. While the pest control company is working, Matiar is recording the procedures, as this is his hobby. The next day, Matiar gets kidnapped after school, and the kidnapper asks Sudeh to pay 10 Bitcoins for her son. Tremendous pressure is put on Sudeh, but the truth hidden beneath will surprise everyone.

Directed by Yusef Kargar, “Gabriel” was selected as best foreign narrative short. The film also won the award for best cinematography in this category.

It is about a middle-aged man who lives with his son. His wife has been lost for some time. All the people are suspicious of her. One day news comes to him and he has to choose one: expediency or conscience?!

Movies by filmmakers from across the world are being screened at the festival.

“In the Strange Pursuit of Laura Durand” by Greek director Dimitris Bavellas was selected as best foreign road movie, while “Don’t Know What” by Thomas Renoldner from Austria won the award for best foreign animation.

“Final Moments” by American filmmaker Dax Phelan received the grand prize for best PSA and “Brovid 19” by Waylon Bacon was selected as best COVID comedy.

“Bedlam” by American filmmaker Ken Rosenberg was named best documentary.

The film revolves around the national crisis surrounding the care of people afflicted with serious mental illness through intimate stories of patients, families and medical providers.

Photo: Hassan Majini acts in a scene from “The Badger” by Kazem Mollai.

