Tehran art exhibit observes occupation anniversary of “den of spies” 

TEHRAN – An art exhibition opened at the Iranian Academy of Arts in Tehran on Saturday to observe the anniversary of the occupation of the U.S. embassy in Tehran in 1979, which was called by the revolutionaries “den of spies”.

The exhibition named “Crime against Humanity” will put on view paintings by Habibollah Sadeqi, an Iranian artist who is known for his artworks representing revolutionary themes. The exhibit will run until November 15.

The title of the showcase refers to Sadeqi’s triptych painting “Crime against Humanity”.

The academy is organizing the exhibition in collaboration with the Revayat Cultural Foundation.

Sadeqi has a Ph.D. in art research from Tehran’s Tarbiat Modarres University. He has also attended numerous courses held by Iranian art elites, including Hanibal Alkhas, Marco Grigorian, Javad Hamid, Mahmud Farshchian and Mahmud Javadipur.

On November 4, 1979, Iranian revolutionaries occupied the U.S. embassy in Tehran, which was dubbed “the den of spies” by Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic.

Photo: “Crime against Humanity” by Iranian artist Habibollah Sadeqi.

