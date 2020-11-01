“180º Rule” wins Meeting Point award at Valladolid festival 

TEHRAN – Iranian director Farnush Samadi’s drama “180º Rule” won the award for best feature film in the Meeting Point section of the 65th Valladolid International Film Festival – Seminci in Spain, the organizers announced on Saturday.

Argentine filmmaker and writer Enrique Gabriel, Romanian producer Razvan Lazarovici and Spanish producer Paco Poch were the members of the jury for Meeting Point, which is the festival’s alternative competition for feature films and shorts.

“180º Rule” tells the story of Sara, a school teacher whom her students love and who is married to Hamed. As her family gets ready to attend a wedding in northern Iran, an unforeseen obligation falls on Hamed and derails their plans. When Sara’s husband suddenly forbids her to attend the event without him, she makes a decision that sets her on the painful path of atonement.

Samadi adds one more Seminci award to her record, as she is the only filmmaker to have won two consecutive Seminci Golden Spikes: in 2016, for “The Silence” and in the following year, this time for “Gaze”.

“Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time” by Hungarian filmmaker Lili Horvát received the Golden Spike for best film at the festival this year

Horvát also was picked as best director by winning the Pilar Miró award, and the film’s star Natasa Stork was named best actress.

The Meeting Point award for best international short film went to “Omelia Contadina” by JR and Alice Rohrwacher from Italy. The award for best Spanish short in this category was also presented to “Stanbrook” by Oscar Bernacer.

Photo: Pejman Jamshidi acts in a scene from “180º Rule”.

