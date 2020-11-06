Candidates for federal office are asked to put interests of Israel ahead: philosopher 

TEHRAN – An American philosopher says candidates for federal office are asked “to sign a pledge to put the interests of Israel” even ahead of the U.S.

James Fetzer, a retired professor of philosophy at the University of Minnesota, likens the U.S. Congress to the Syrian Golan Heights occupied by Israel.

“Candidates for federal office are asked to sign a pledge to put the interests of Israel ahead of those (even) of the United States, where those who refuse to sign (which are few) find their funding dries up and they lack the resources to campaign or, once in office,” Fetzer tells the Tehran Times.

The following is the text of the interview:

Q: Do you think the American political-economic structure allows radical changes, or does it allow a person out of power circle to assume power?

A: Donald Trump's election in 2016 was as unexpected as it was unwelcomed to the Establishment and to Globalists world-wide, including the Rothschild's banking empire. A move is afoot using a wildly exaggerated viral pandemic to wipe out small businesses and the middle class in order to make the people--not just in America but throughout the world--dependent upon their governments, which the Rothschilds control through the financial system. Key players in this humongous scheme appear to include Henry Kissinger, Ted Turner, Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci, and other miscreants who want to reduce the world's population by some 95%.



Q: How do you assess the influence of Israeli lobbies on decision- and policy-making in Washington?

A: The U.S. Congress has been well-described as, like the Golan Heights, an occupied territory by Israel. As Cynthia McKinney explained on Press TV in 2011, candidates for federal office are asked to sign a pledge to put the interests of Israel ahead of those (even) of the United States, where those who refuse to sign (which are few) find their funding dries up and they lack the resources to campaign or, once in office, discover that, when they run for reelection, they are opposed by a well-financed alternative or that their district has been redrawn and they no longer have a set. Cynthia was able to overcome those obstacles, but Dennis Kucinich was not.

Q: Do you believe American policies are consistent with rationalism?

The U.S., not Iran, has been the greatest destabilizing force in the Middle East (West Asia) since its intervention in Afghanistan in the wake of 9/11, A: The actions and policies of the United States in relation to foreign policy are rational if the objective or goal is to promote the interests of Israel, even if it comes at the cost of compromising the interests of Americans. Donald Trump has committed himself to put America first, which means that his nationalism conflicts with the agenda of the globalist forces arrayed against him. Even though he had made many magnanimous gestures to Israel regarding Jerusalem, the Golan Heights, and more Zionists are not pacified and want more from him than he appears to be willing to provide, including bombing Iran, and for that reason, they are opposing him.

Q: The U.S. accuses Iran of destabilizing the region? What are the U.S. troops doing in the Persian Gulf, Iraq, and Afghanistan?

A: The U.S., not Iran, has been the greatest destabilizing force in the Middle East (West Asia) since its intervention in Afghanistan in the wake of 9/11, which was orchestrated to provide a pseudo-justification for America entering the region to take out the modern Arab states that served as a counter-balance to Israel's domination of the entire region. Ehud Olmert and Bibi Netanyahu appear to be among the key players along with Zionists in the New York Port Authority who transferred the World Trade Center to Larry Silverstein just six weeks prior, where he and Bibi have regular conversations every Sunday. It's a small world, but a nasty one.

Q: Do you think that the U.S. and Israel promoting terrorism and creating terrorist groups, especially ISIS, after the 9/11 attacks?

A: ISIS was created by John Brennan, Director of the CIA, Hillary Clinton, Secretary of State, and Barack Obama, President, in 2012 as a terrorist army to put pressure on the Syrian government and eventually to confront the Persian nation of Iran. Michael Flynn, Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, opposed the move, leading to Brennan's recommendation that Obama fires him, which Obama obligingly did. They had to get him away from the incoming President because he knew too much about the machinations of these evil parties and could have kept him from being amenable to their influence, so they set him up to remove him.



Q: How does Israel exploit Holocaust to commit crimes against Palestinians? Don't you think that a new Holocaust is now underway in the region?

A: The crimes of Israel against the Palestinian people are legion and enormously well-documented. This has been the world's most obvious case of human rights violations--apart from those committed in South Africa--for the past 50 years, where the U.S. has repeatedly--again and again--vetoed resolutions that would otherwise have passed the UN Security Council on Israel's behalf and has provided Israel with foreign aid in violation of its own legal restrictions. As a former Israeli cabinet minister told Amy Goodman years ago when Israel is criticized in Europe, they raise the Holocaust; in America, allegations of anti-Semitism. "It's a trick!"

