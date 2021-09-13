U.S. invaded Afghanistan to loot its mineral wealth: philosopher

TEHRAN - A retired professor of philosophy at the University of Minnesota says the U.S. war on Afghanistan was intended to loot the country’s mineral wealth.

After the U.S. exit from Afghanistan, many critics have raised questions about the reasons for the twenty-year war waged under the pretext of fighting terrorism.

Unlike American officials who say that the war was launched to track down down terrorist groups, some political observers point to economic interests that attracted Americans to Afghanistan.

The other question is if America is serious in combating terrorism, why it refused to collaborate with other powers in this regard. Despite the role of despotic regimes like Saudi Arabia in supporting extremism, Washington prefers to turn a blind eye to their activities and instead considers regional powers like Iran as a sponsor of terrorism.

Following is the text of the interview:

Q: How do the American public view the U.S. exit from Afghanistan? Republicans are blaming Biden. But what about ordinary people?

A: Recent polling from Rasmussen showed 52% disapproving of Biden's presidency, where the numbers critical of his clumsy and misconceived withdrawal from Afghanistan are easily in the 70%. College students are chanting, "F--- Joe Biden!" at football games. Only die-hard liberals continue to support him. Even progressives are critical.

Q: While Trump is slamming Biden's policy toward Afghanistan, many commentators say that the Biden administration followed exactly what Trump had planned. What is your comment?

A: Trump wanted to get the U.S. out of these wars in the Middle East (West Asia), but he was boxed in by advisors who were not dedicated to him and the best interests of the United States but were putting Israel rather than America first! Trump made blunders under pressure from Israel but set a firm date and would have stood by it. Biden has no integrity.

Q: Why does Washington refuse to cooperate with its foes (including China, Russia and Iran) in critical issues like Afghanistan?

A: AIPAC exercises massive influence over Congress and Israel over the media. Taking out Gen. Soleimani was a colossal blunder, where Bibi convinced him that Qassem Soleimani was orchestrating terrorists in the region when the opposite was true. If you view U.S. foreign policy as under the control of Israel it all begins to make considerably more sense.

Q: How do you see the future of Afghanistan after U.S. withdrawal? Do you expect China or Russia to take the lead in Afghanistan under Taliban rule?

A: Osama bin Laden had nothing to do with 9/11. The U.S. invaded Afghanistan in order to loot its vast mineral wealth - including the largest lithium deposit outside of Bolivia, where lithium is used for components in computers, triggers for nuclear devices, and electric car batteries - and to resurrect the poppy fields. China will be the major beneficiary.



Q: Is there any possibility of the U.S. return to Afghanistan in case the situation in the country leads to catastrophic results?

A: After the mess, the U.S. has made in Afghanistan, including leaving Americans and our Afghan allies behind, there is no reasonable prospect of the public supporting any future involvement there. Our whole post-9/11 Middle East (West Asia) policy has come apart at the seams and Trump's political revival appears to be surging in America. Stay tuned!