Over 5.47b Kwh of electricity generated from renewable sources in a month

TEHRAN – According to the data released by Iran’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (known as SATBA), the country’s renewable power plants generated over 5.47 billion kilowatt-hours (Kwh) of electricity in the previous Iranian calendar month (September 22-October 21), IRNA reported.

Electricity generation from renewables in the said period has led to economizing on the consumption of fossil fuels by 1.554 million tons while saving 1,203 million liters of water, and also prevented the emission of 3.0693 million tons of Green House Gases (GHG.

The capacity of Iran's renewable power plants reached 838.19 megawatts (MW) in the mentioned month, among which solar power plants with 405.56 MW or 48 percent had the biggest share.

Wind power plants with 302.82 MW of energy production and with a share of 36 percent stood in second place, followed by small hydropower plants with a generation of 105.65 MW and a share of 13 percent.

Renewables, including hydropower, account for just seven percent of the country’s total energy generation, versus natural gas’ 90 percent share.

Overall, in the next five years, Iran is aiming for a 5,000 MW increase in renewable capacity to meet growing domestic demand and expand its presence in the regional electricity market.

Back in June, the Energy Ministry announced that 821 MW is going to be added to Iran’s renewable power generation capacity by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 2021).

According to SATBA, the number of small-scale solar power plants across the country which are used by households or small industries is also increasing noticeably as Iranian households and small industries are embracing the new technology with open arms and investors also seem eager for more contribution in this area.

EF/MA