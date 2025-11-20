Academics analyze social dimensions of Resistance in Tehran conference 

TEHRAN – At a conference titled "Resistance as a Social Phenomenon" held at the University of Tehran on November 19, 2025, Iranian sociologists presented data indicating robust public support for the concept of Resistance and analyzed its evolving role in domestic and international spheres.

The conference, organized by the International Association of Social Sciences of Iran, featured discussions on the social and cultural aftermath of recent regional conflicts, with a focus on social cohesion, historical memory, and national identity.

Two prominent academics that spoke at the event pointed to the digital dimension of modern resistance. They noted that social capital for the cause now "transcends national borders," evidenced by grassroots campaigns, and is being amplified in cyberspace through digital activism and artificial intelligence tools.

The conference ultimately painted a picture of a society that, according to the presenting academics, has emerged from recent aggressions and pressures with a reinforced sense of collective purpose and a resilient, globally connected identity of resistance.