Iran to play Indonesia at IFCPF Asia-Oceania Cup 2025 final

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Australia 4-0 in the IFCPF Asia-Oceania Cup 2025 semifinals on Thursday.

Iran, who had preciously defeated Malaysia 6-1, South Korea 7-0 and Thailand 3-1 in Group A, will meet Indonesia on Saturday.

Seven countries are competing in the games: Indonesia, Australia, Japan, Iran, South Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand. The top two teams will earn automatic qualification for the 2026 IFCPF World Cup in the United States.

The competition started on Sunday, November 16, in Solo, Central Java, Indonesia.