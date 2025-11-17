Iran victorious over South Korea at IFCPF Asia-Oceania Cup

TEHRAN – Iran beat South Korea 7-0 in the 2025 IFCPF Asia-Oceania Cup on Monday.

Saeid Faraji scored three goals for Team Melli as well as goals from Moslem Mehrabian (two goals), Hadi Khosheqbal (two goals).

Team Melli, who had defeated Malysia 6-1 in their opening match, are scheduled to meet Thailand on Tuesday.

Seven countries are competing in the games: Indonesia, Australia, Japan, Iran, South Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand. The top two teams will earn automatic qualification for the 2026 IFCPF World Cup in the United States.

Indonesia is in Group A with Australia and Japan, while Group B features Iran, South Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand.