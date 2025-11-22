Iran crowned champions of IFCPF Asia-Oceania Cup 2025

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Indonesia 2-0 in the IFCPF Asia-Oceania Cup 2025 final on Thursday.

Amirhossein Ghorbani and Alireza Ahmadi Moghaddam were on target for Iran.

On their way to the final Iran defeated Malaysia 6-1, South Korea 7-0, Thailand 3-1 and Australia 4-0.

Indonesia, Iran, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand competed in the event.

Top two teams Iran and Indonesia sealed their automatic qualification for the 2026 IFCPF World Cup in the United States.

The competition took place in Solo, Central Java, Indonesia from Nov. 16 to 22.