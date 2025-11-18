Iran into 2025 IFCPF Asia-Oceania Cup SFs

TEHRAN – Iran beat Thailand 3-1 in Group A of the IFCPF Asia-Oceania Cup 2025 on Tuesday.

Iran had previously defeated Malaysia 6-1 and South Korea 7-0 in the group.

Team Melli will meet Australia in the semifinals on Thursday.

Seven countries are competing in the games: Indonesia, Australia, Japan, Iran, South Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand. The top two teams will earn automatic qualification for the 2026 IFCPF World Cup in the United States.

The competition started on Nov. 16 in Solo, Central Java, Indonesia.