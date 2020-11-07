Esteghlal victorious in Iran league opener

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football team defeated newly-promoted Mes Rafsanjan 2-0 in the opening match of the 2020/21 Iran Professional League (IPL) on Saturday.

Vouria Ghafouri gave the hosts the lead in the 58th minute and Arsalan Motahari made it 2-0 in the 66th minute.

In Sirjan, Gol Gohar defeated Sepahan 3-1 and it’s a dream start for Amir Ghalenoei’s side.

Mohammadreza Hosseini put the visiting team into the lead in the 13th minute but Saeid Sadeghi equalized the match in the 30th minute.

Gol Gohar Nigerian forward Godwin Mensha headed home in the 55th minute and Younes Shakeri made it 3-1 three minutes later.

In Mashhad, Shahr Khodro defeated Machine Sazi 3-0 thanks to a brace from Amin Ghaseminejad in the first half and a goal from Hassan Jafari in the added time.