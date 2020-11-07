Ancient city of Belad Shapur to boost tourism infrastructure

TEHRAN –A budget of 20 billion rials ($476,000 at the official rate of 42,000 rials) has been allocated to boost tourism infrastructure in the ancient city of Belad Shapur, known by its current name, Dehdasht, in the southwestern Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province.

The budget is planned to be spent on restoration of the historical neighborhood of Dehdasht and the historical monuments located inside it, provincial tourism chief Majid Safai announced on Saturday.

Seven holy shrines and four mosques, located inside the city, are also planned to be restored and revived and an amusement park is also planned to be constructed, the official added.

The city was built at the time of Shapur I, also known as Shapur the Great, (reigned 241 CE–272), the second king of the Sassanid Dynasty.

Despite all the destruction that took place in this historical city in different eras, with an area of more than 45 hectares, it is currently considered as one of the largest historical structures in the country in terms of size and number of historical buildings.

Inscribed on the National Heritage list in 1985, the ancient city of Belad Shapur is one of the top tourist sites of the province.

