200 seismic accelerometers to be installed in Tehran

TEHRAN – Some 200 accelerometers will be installed in quake-prone areas of the capital, Pirooz Hanachi, the mayor of Tehran, said.

He made the remarks in a ceremony held in Tehran on Saturday for unveiling an earthquake warning system with 22 seismic accelerometer stations, the second phase of flood warning forecasting system, and a glacier forecasting system with four snow gauge stations were inaugurated.

Hanachi said that so far, 26 accelerometers have been installed, expressing hope that with the help of other institutions and the provision of facilities, we will be able to install 200 others in earthquake-prone areas around Tehran.

To Tehran, earthquake is the main threat, followed by floods, he stated, highlighting, there is an urgent need to raise preparedness, IRIB news agency reported.

Earthquake prediction technology has not yet been developed in the world, but these accelerometers can make rescue forces more prepared for a possible earthquake, and they can also make organizations like firefighting stations ready a few seconds before an earthquake, Hanachi noted.

Tehran is one of the most hazardous metropolises in the world in terms of the risk of different natural disasters, such as earthquakes, floods, subsidence, drought, landslide, fire following an earthquake, etc. On the other hand, Tehran has over 8,300,000-night time population with a mixture of old non-resistant structures as well as modern high-rise buildings that affect the vulnerability of this city.

The region has a history of major historical earthquakes, for instance, in 958 A.D. in Rey-Taleghan with an estimated earthquake magnitude (EEM) of 7.7; 15 June 1665 with EEM 6.5 that caused a landslide and created Taar lake in the vicinity of Damavand, actually a mountain promenade in Tehran province; 27 March 1830 EEM 7.1 in Shemiranat; 2 October 1930 EEM5.0 in Ah-Mobarakabad; 20 January 1990 EEM5.9 in Firouzkooh; and 9 May 2020 EEM5.1 in Damavand, according to Mehdi Zare, a professor of engineering seismology.

Most recently, a 3.1 magnitudes quake rocked Tehran province on September 19.

On May 27, an earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale occurred. On May 8, a 5.1 quake jolted the same area, killing two and injuring 33.

