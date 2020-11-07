“The Badger”, “Rotation” named best at BangkokThai

TEHRAN – “The Badger” and “The Rotation” by Iranian filmmakers have won the awards for best film in two different categories of the 6th BangkokThai International Film Festival in Thailand.

“The Badger” directed by Kazem Mollai was selected as best fiction feature.

The film has been acclaimed at numerous international events. Earlier last week, it won the grand prize for the best foreign feature at the 29th Berkeley Video and Film Festival, and the award for best narrative feature at the Austin Film Festival in the U.S.

The movie is about Sudeh, a 40-years-old woman who faces a strange incident right before her second marriage. Sudeh and her son Matiar live in an old apartment. One day, she hires a pest control company to solve the termite problems in the apartment. While the pest control company is working, Matiar is recording the procedures, as this is his hobby. The next day, Matiar gets kidnapped after school, and the kidnapper asks Sudeh to pay 10 Bitcoins for her son. Tremendous pressure is put on Sudeh, but the truth hidden beneath will surprise everyone.

“The Rotation” directed by Hazhir As’adi received the award for best animated film at the BangkokThai festival.

The film tells the story of a country where there is a war between two tribes over claiming the sun in the sky. As a result of that war, the sun is annihilated and a volcano erupts. Those two tribes now are dead and a new sun is made, both done by the lava. Several centuries pass and the humans are still at war to claim the sun in the sky.

Marinos Kartikkis from Cyprus was selected as best director for his film “Senior Citizen”.

Mary Mina was named best actress for her role in “The Ashes”, while the award for best actor went to Sofiene Mamdi for his role in “Spiral”, which has been directed by himself.

The award for best documentary was given to “Little Big Family” directed by Oliver Kyr from Peru.

Photo: A combination photo shows scenes from The Iranian movies “The Badger” and “The Rotation”.

