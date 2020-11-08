Christie’s offers works by contemporary Iranian modernist icons 

TEHRAN – The Christie’s Middle Eastern (West Asian) Modern and Contemporary Art sale in London has offered a diverse selection of contemporary works by Iranian artists along with those from other countries.

This year, Christie’s auction will be held online from November 11 to 24 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Farhad Moshiri’s painting “Once Upon a Time” is among the highlights of the collection offered at an estimated price of £220,000 to 280,000.

“Baby”, “Tranquility” and “The Looker” are Moshiri’s other paintings offered at the sale.

Works by Hossein Zendehrudi, including “Avant Toi Et Moi, Il Y Eu D’aut”, “Wav + Wav + V” and “Satame”, are also offered.

Zendehrudi’s “Wav + Wav + Ve” is offered at £80,000 to 120,000.

Other Iranian artists whose works are offered at the sale include Monir Farmanfarmaian, Sohrab Sepehri, Nasrollah Afjei, Bahman Mohasses and Farideh Lashai.

With the second season of international auctions approaching in 2020, Christie’s auction will be selling 60 art pieces by contemporary artists from West Asia.

During this auction, works by artists from different countries, including Egypt, Turkey, Morocco, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Sudan, will go under the hammer.

In 2017, ten Iranian artworks grossed £1,011,250 during the Middle Eastern Modern and Contemporary Art sale at Christie’s in London while the sale total including the buyer’s premium was £5,235,125.

“Standing Lovers Heech” from sculptor Parviz Tanavoli’s Heech series fetched £200,000, topping the Iranian collection. Another piece from the series was also sold at £35,000.

The collection also contained works by Farhad Moshiri, Ali Baniasadi, Monir Farmanfarmaian, Manuchehr Yektai, Sohrab Sepehri, Nasrollah Afjei, Reza Derkhshani and Kurosh Shishegaran.

Also in 2016, Christie’s 250th anniversary sales of Modern and Contemporary Art in Dubai put the spotlight on art of Saqqakhaneh, an artistic movement that began in Iran during the 1960s.

Works by Parviz Tanavoli, Farhad Moshiri, Faramarz Pilaram and Nasser Ovissi were among the highlights of the auction.

Photo: “Once Upon a Time” by Farhad Moshiri.

RM/MMS/YAW

