Iran’s Cinema Vérité to screen Hot Docs winner “Mother-Child”

TEHRAN – The Hot Docs 2020 award winner “Mother-Child” by the Argentinian-born filmmaker Andrea Testa will go on screen at the 14th edition of the Cinema Vérité, Iran’s major international festival for documentary films.

“Mother-Child” won the Best Mid-Length Documentary Award at the Hot Docs in Toronto, Canada, while it also received a special mention from the jury of the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) in 2019.

“Mother-Child” depicts the consulting rooms of a public hospital in Argentina, where social workers dialogue with pregnant young girls, women who have just given birth or those who are hospitalized due to unsafe abortions. Coming from the environment of extreme poverty and vulnerability, many of them are victims of gender violence. Hence their pregnancies discourage them even more to imagine a hopeful present or future.

The film reflects the desires, tensions and fears around forced maternity and clandestine abortion.

Andrea Testa made her feature documentary debut with 2016’s “Pibe Chorro.” Her 2016 feature film “The Long Night of Francisco Sanctis”, co-directed with Francisco Marquez, was awarded as best international film at the Buenos Aires International Festival of Independent Cinema.

This year’s Cinema Vérité will be organized entirely online during December due to a spike in coronavirus cases in the country over the past few months.

Polish filmmaker Hanna Polak will be holding a virtual master class during the festival.

She will be discussing the topic “making a documentary in a crisis” at the master class, the Documentary and Experimental Film Center, which is the organizer of the event, has announced.

This year, the organizers of Cinema Vérité have dedicated a special section to screening documentaries on the pandemic and COVID-19. Over 130 submissions in the pandemic and COVID-19 category have been received by the organizers of the festival.



The four top works selected in this category will be honored at the closing ceremony, while the international section of the festival is non-competitive this year.

Photo: A scene from “Mother-Child” by the Argentinian-born filmmaker Andrea Testa.

