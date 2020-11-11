Iran’s Ghasemi new gold medalist of 2012 Olympics

TEHRAN – Iranian freestyle wrestler Komeil Ghasemi has been awarded gold medal of the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

Iran’s Komeil Ghasemi and Russia’s Bilyal Makhov had initially both been awarded gold in the 120kg at London 2012 by the IOC in July but United World Wrestling has confirmed Ghasemi as the sole gold medalist.

Makhov - himself provisionally suspended following a positive drugs test – received the silver.

Uzbekistan's Davit Modzmanashvili has been banned for six years after he was stripped of his Olympic wrestling silver medal for doping following the re-analysis of his sample from London 2012.

The Georgian, who switched allegiance to Uzbekistan in 2017 and won a bronze medal for the country at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang, was beaten in the 120kg final at London 2012 by Uzbekistan's Artur Taymazov.

Taymazov was also caught up in the IOC's re-tests and has been stripped of gold medals he won in the same category at Beijing 2008 and London 2012 for doping.

The IOC Disciplinary Commission (DC) rendered its decision against Taymazov who failed a reanalysis of his anti-doping test at the 2012 Olympic Games in London. Taymazov tested positive for the prohibited substance dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (oral turinabol).

The Uzbek wrestler had earned a gold medal in freestyle wrestling at 120kg and his removal will re-shuffle the order of medalists at the 2012 London Games. Ghasemi will become the new gold medalist, Makhov remains silver, and Tervel Dlagnev (USA) and Daulet Shabanbay (KAZ) will be the newest bronze medalists.